Moroccan companies set to widen horizons owing to co-op with Kazakhstani ones

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 3. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, and representatives of leading Moroccan companies discussed new opportunities for business cooperation, Trend reports.

As part of his official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a series of meetings with representatives of leading Moroccan companies operating in various sectors of the economy.

In the course of the meeting with the president of the "Zine Capital Invest" holding, Nuredin Zin, the opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, food production, and logistics were discussed.

Negotiations with the CEO of "Alomra Group International," Driss Benomar, were focused on the prospects of implementing innovative solutions in the field of security.

In a meeting with the president of "Cadex Group," Javad Yousefi, cooperation in the area of technical maintenance of mining and metallurgical enterprises was discussed.

A meeting was also held with the founder of "Anfa Realities" company, Younes Essassi, during which joint projects in construction were discussed.

The minister also emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan will provide all necessary support for the successful implementation of these initiatives and projects, which will contribute to strengthening economic and investment ties with Morocco.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between the two countries has grown significantly: last year it increased by 70 percent to $274 million.