Azerbaijan, Norway swap insights on taxation systems

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service under the nation's Ministry of Economy has held discussions with the Norwegian Tax Administration regarding the exchange of tax expertise and the exploration of new cooperation opportunities, Trend reports citing the service.

Orkhan Nazarli, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy and President of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA), conducted a virtual meeting with Nina Schanke Funnemark, Director General of the Norwegian Tax Administration.

The meeting focused on potential areas for collaboration and the enhancement of bilateral relations. Both sides put their cards on the table, sharing their thoughts on swapping tax experiences and spotting fresh avenues for cooperation under IOTA and bilateral frameworks.

Additionally, discussions were held on proposals for expanding IOTA’s activities, highlighting the importance of strengthening relations in terms of organizing tax systems to meet high international standards.

The meeting also addressed increasing joint initiatives in tax administration and emphasized the importance of utilizing existing potential to further cooperation. Other matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the session.

