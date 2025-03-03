Azerbaijan charts path to gas savings by improving energy efficiency - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan is set to save 1.5 bcm of gas, said the country’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Elnur Soltanov, Trend reports.

Speaking at a session of the Parliament Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology on "Energy Efficiency: Results and Expectations," Soltanov highlighted the significant savings anticipated through energy efficiency efforts.

"Energy efficiency is considered one of the most important and valuable sources of energy. We believe that the target of achieving 2 gigawatts by 2030 can be reached as early as 2027-2028. As a result of the reconstruction of the thermal power station (TPS) in Mingachevir, we will save 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas," he said.

He noted that this volume of gas is equivalent to the production from the Absheron gas field.

"This is positive news for both the population and the state. The population will have access to cheaper energy, while the state can redirect the saved gas to other sectors," he added.

