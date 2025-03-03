IFC makes first investment in specialized infrastructure financial institution in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is investing up to €100 million in a senior unsecured bond issued by Kommunalkredit Austria AG (Kommunalkredit) to boost financing for sustainable infrastructure projects in Bulgaria, Poland, and Romania, Trend reports via the IFC.

This marks IFC’s first investment in a specialized infrastructure financial institution in Europe.

The investment is matched by an equal €100 million commitment from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), enabling the bond to reach its target issuance size of €200 million. The project is expected to directly finance 10 infrastructure projects across the three countries, with a total transaction amount of approximately €600 million.

The investment aims to bolster the resilience of the power sector by supporting the diversification of the energy mix, contributing to the region’s transition towards sustainable energy sources.

"Our investment in Kommunalkredit’s bond will channel critical funding into sustainable energy projects in Bulgaria, Poland, and Romania," said Vittorio Di Bello, IFC Regional Director for the Financial Institutions Group in Europe, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

The partnership highlights IFC’s commitment to supporting climate-friendly infrastructure development in emerging markets, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn