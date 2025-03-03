Iran stipulates consent required for any steps regarding its nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. No steps will be taken on Iran’s nuclear program without the country’s approval, said the country's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking today during a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that all parties involved are fully aware of the issue surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

The Spokesperson noted that Russia, as a member of the UN Security Council and a key part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is involved in consultations with Iran on this matter. These consultations continue as part of the still-valid JCPOA agreement.

Baghaei further stated that during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Tehran, discussions about Iran’s nuclear program were held, and consultations between the two countries on various issues, including the nuclear program, will continue regularly.

Regarding the potential for mediation between Tehran and Washington during Lavrov’s visit, Baghai noted that such matters are of great significance. Many parties have expressed their willingness to assist in resolving the issues, and it is natural for countries to announce their readiness to help in this regard.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

