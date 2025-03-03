Kazakhstan's Air Astana starts flights from Almaty to Vietnam's Da Nang

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 3. Starting June 4, 2025, Air Astana will launch a new direct route from Almaty to Da Nang (Vietnam), Trend reports via Air Astana.

Flights will operate twice a week—on Wednesdays and Saturdays—on modern and comfortable Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Flight schedule: Departure from Almaty at 00:55, arrival in Da Nang at 10:05 (+1); Departure from Da Nang at 11:45, arrival in Almaty at 17:00.



The flight duration to Da Nang is 7 hours and 10 minutes.

Minimum ticket price for a round trip:

Economy class: from 360,701 tenge ($721.40) (including all taxes);

Business class: from 1,001,804 tenge ($2,003.61).

With the launch of the new route, Air Astana’s total weekly flights to Vietnam will increase to nine:

Almaty – Nha Trang: 4 flights per week; Astana – Nha Trang: 3 flights per week; Almaty – Da Nang: 2 flights per week.

Da Nang is a picturesque coastal city in central Vietnam, known for its pristine beaches and unique attractions.



In addition, the seasonal route to Phu Quoc will remain operational until March 31, 2025.

Kazakhstan citizens can stay in Vietnam for up to 30 days without a visa.