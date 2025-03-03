Latvian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission to convene on May 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Latvia's Minister of Agriculture Armand Krauze has met with Elnur Sultanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Latvia, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture.

The two sides also discussed potential visits by Minister Krauze to Azerbaijan, including preparations for the upcoming Latvian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission meeting scheduled for May 12 in Baku. They also reviewed Latvia's proposals for collaboration, with the Azerbaijani side particularly highlighting opportunities for cooperation in forestry.

Both parties agreed that there is significant potential to further develop agricultural ties between Latvia and Azerbaijan and expressed their commitment to continuing joint projects.