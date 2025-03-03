IAEA chief urges Iran to implement March 2023 joint statement on nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Unresolved safeguard issues related to Iran's nuclear program must be addressed to ensure that the country's nuclear activities remain exclusively peaceful, said Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during his speech at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, Trend reports.

"I am seriously concerned that the outstanding safeguards issues remain unresolved," Grossi said. "They stem from Iran’s obligations under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and need to be resolved for the agency to be in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful."

Grossi also highlighted the lack of progress in resolving the issues. "I deeply regret that Iran, despite having indicated a willingness to consider accepting the designation of four additional experienced agency inspectors, did not accept their designation," he noted, signaling frustration with Tehran’s refusal to cooperate.

The IAEA chief further pointed out that there had been no significant progress in implementing the Joint Statement of 4 March 2023, which aimed to address ongoing concerns. "I call upon Iran urgently to implement the Joint Statement through serious engagement," Grossi urged.

Looking ahead, Grossi confirmed that in response to the Board’s request, he would provide a comprehensive and updated assessment regarding the presence and use of undeclared nuclear material in Iran. "I will produce a comprehensive and updated assessment on the presence and use of undeclared nuclear material in connection with past and present outstanding issues regarding Iran’s nuclear programme," he said.

Grossi underscored the importance of high-level engagement to resolve these issues. He recalled his visit to Tehran last November and meetings with key Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as indicating potential for constructive dialogue. "My visit to Tehran last November, and meetings with President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araghchi, indicate that there may be room for constructive compromises," Grossi stated. "I hope to see them again soon and pursue effective dialogue and tangible results."