Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign slew of papers in Baku (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 3 March 2025 13:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign slew of papers in Baku (PHOTO)
Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. A handful of agreements have been inked between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the country's capital Baku, Trend reports.

The documents were signed after Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with his Kazakh colleague, Oljas Bektenov, who is in Baku on a formal visit.

The signed documents cover areas such as cooperation in mandatory health insurance, the formation of a list of scientific publications, and the approval of an agreement on the laying of fiber-optic communication lines across the Caspian Sea floor.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign slew of papers in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign slew of papers in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign slew of papers in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign slew of papers in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign slew of papers in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign slew of papers in Baku (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more