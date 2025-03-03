Bulgaria, Azerbaijan intend to strengthen strategic energy partnership - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Bulgaria and Azerbaijan intend to deepen their strategic energy partnership aimed at enhancing energy security in the region, the Ambassador of Bulgaria Ruslan Stoyanov said at an event dedicated to the country's National Liberation Day, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, the ambassador emphasized the mutual importance of energy cooperation between the two countries.

"Under the long-term agreement, Azerbaijan currently supplies nearly half of Bulgaria's annual gas consumption. We are striving to further strengthen our relations in the energy sector," he mentioned.

The ambassador also highlighted Bulgaria's interest in cooperation on the transmission of "green" energy from the Caspian region to Europe, which aligns with the sustainable development goals of both countries.

"Our strategic partnership is built on energy cooperation, and we are excited to continue and even grow our collaboration in this field," added Stoyanov.

