Uzbekistan moves to forge stronger bonds with Turkmenistan with bold joint venture proposal

ASHGABAD, Turkmenistan, March 3. Chairman of the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), Mergen Gurdov, met with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan, Ravshanbek Alimov, in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the Uzbek diplomat highlighted Turkmenistan’s strong export potential and proposed the creation of joint ventures between the two countries.

The discussions focused on expanding regional cooperation between Turkmenistan and neighboring regions of Uzbekistan, which would open up new business opportunities. In this regard, it was suggested to hold the Third Turkmen-Uzbek Interregional Forum in Uzbekistan in 2025. During the negotiations, Alimov invited the Turkmen delegation to participate in international forums and exhibitions to be held in Uzbekistan throughout the year.

In conclusion, since trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan reached $67.2 million in January 2025, more than double last year's figures, the proposal for joint ventures is a promising step in strengthening bilateral economic ties.