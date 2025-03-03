WB to raise funds for Kyrgyzstan's Kambarata-1 HPP project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 3. The World Bank (WB) is expected to allocate $1.5 billion for the main construction work on the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan for the three countries participating in the project (Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan), Trend reports.

This was announced during a meeting of energy companies and institutions in Kyrgyzstan, where they reviewed the country's results over energy deliverables for 2024.

The WB authorized an extra $13.6 million for the ongoing Technical Assistance for the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant project last year, as was previously reported.

This is on top of the $5 million previously allocated to support the plant's construction. The funding is aimed at updating the technical studies done in 2014 to confirm the project's feasibility and economic viability.

The WB's $13.6 million is provided on favorable terms through the International Development Association (IDA). Of this, $11 million is a zero-interest loan with a 50-year term, including a 10-year grace period, while the remaining $2.6 million is a grant from the Central Asia Water and Energy Program (CAWEP).

Taalaibek Ibraev, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy, had previously said that the Kambarata-1 hydropower station, which is situated on the Naryn river in the Toktogul area, should be finished in 6.5 years. With a 1,860 MW capacity, the plant is expected to produce 5.6 billion kWh of power per year.

On this account, a joint venture between Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan will oversee the project. A meeting is scheduled for May in Türkiye to discuss funding details and determine which international donors will participate.

Minister Ibraev also mentioned that 4 billion soms (about $45.7 million) have already been allocated from the state budget for preparatory work, including the construction of tunnels, roads, and bridges. Additionally, a dormitory is being built for the workers involved in the project.

The overall cost of the Kambarata-1 HPP is predicted to be $3.5 billion, with building set to commence by the end of the year assuming finance is secured.