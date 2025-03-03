Iran sees surge in transit via western ports of Hormozgan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Cargo transit through the western ports of Hormozgan Province in Southern Iran has seen a 29 percent rise during the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through February 18, 2025) compared to the same period last year (from March 21, 2023, through February 19, 2024), Murtaza Salari, head of the western ports administration in Hormozgan, told reporters, Trend reports.

Salari noted that over the past eleven months, the transit of both oil and non-oil products through the province's western ports exceeded 502,000 tons.

He also mentioned that 215,125 passenger cars were transited through the Lenge port, with the cargo being transported by 3,439 ships to Iraq and Central Asian countries during the reporting period.

To note, a total of ten ports are operating in the west of Iran's Hormozgan province. Among these ports, Lengeh, Charak, Siri, and Lavan ports are the most active.

