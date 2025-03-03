Azerigas turns to satellite tech for more accurate gas loss detection - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerigas Production Union is working on new technologies and methods to detect losses through satellite systems, said the company's General Director Azer Mammadov, Trend reports.

In his speech at a public discussion on "Energy Efficiency: Results and Expectations" held by the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology, Mammadov highlighted the ongoing efforts in this area.

He emphasized that enhancing the union’s efficiency and establishing new strategies in this sector are among their top priorities.

"One of the key components of our medium-term strategy is related to energy efficiency. Considering that our network was established 65 years ago, we are focusing on building network infrastructure that meets modern standards. This also aims at reducing losses. Even in our old network, there are still losses, and to manage these more effectively, we are working on new technologies and methods to detect losses through satellite systems. Furthermore, significant steps will be taken towards digitization and proper data management," he added.

