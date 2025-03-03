Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign memorandum of understanding on social insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. A memorandum of understanding on cooperation and interaction in the field of mandatory health insurance (MHI) has been signed between the Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and Kazakhstan's Social Health Insurance Fund, Trend reports via the agency.

The document was signed during the visit of a delegation led by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektanov to Azerbaijan by the Chairman of the Board of the Agency Zaur Aliyev, and the Deputy Chairman of the "Social Health Insurance Fund" Saule Tazhibaeva.

"The memorandum focuses on strengthening international cooperation in the field of MHI, establishing effective and mutually beneficial partnerships, and promoting further improvement of the system.

It covers issues such as the exchange of experience on MHI legislation, business management using information technologies, and the organization of meetings, forums, and seminars in this field.

The parties will develop joint plans for implementing the objectives defined under the memorandum and conduct mutual consultations," the agency added.

