Kazakhstan boosts links offering more flights for March holidays

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 3. Kazakhstan's airlines have addressed the issue of increasing the number of flights to meet passenger demand during the celebration of Nauryz holiday (National spring holiday), Trend reports.

As many as 120 more flights have been added from March 16 through March 30, 2025, including:

Air Astana has added 55 flights:

Domestic routes: Astana – Almaty + 8 flights; Atyrau – Astana + 6 flights; Atyrau – Almaty + 3 flights; Almaty – Shymkent + 2 flights; Almaty – Kyzylorda + 2 flights; Almaty – Aktau + 1 flight; Almaty – Aktobe + 1 flight; Almaty – Ust-Kamenogorsk + 1 flight; Astana – Aktobe + 1 flight; Astana – Uralsk + 1 flight; Astana – Kostanay + 1 flight;

International routes:

Almaty – Seoul + 4 flights; Almaty – Istanbul + 4 flights; Astana – Istanbul + 4 flights; Almaty – Male + 4 flights; Almaty – Beijing + 2 flights; Astana – Seoul + 2 flights; Almaty – Tbilisi + 1 flight; Astana – Phuket + 1 flight; Astana – Phu Quoc + 1 flight; Almaty – London + 1 flight; Almaty – Dushanbe + 1 flight; Almaty – Baku + 1 flight; Almaty – Cam Ranh + 1 flight; Almaty – Guangzhou + 1 flight.

Moreover, from March 30, flights will be opened on the route Almaty – Nha Trang (4 flights per week), from March 31 – Astana – Nha Trang (3 flights per week), from March 30 – Almaty – Guangzhou (3 flights per week). From April 20, flights on the route Almaty – Mumbai (3 flights per week) will be resumed. From May 28, a new route Almaty – Tbilisi (3 flights per week) will be launched. From June 1, flights will begin on the route Astana – Frankfurt (3 flights per week).

FlyArystan airline has added 33 flights: Astana – Almaty + 11 flights; Astana – Uralsk + 4 flights; Almaty – Shymkent + 3 flights; Almaty – Karaganda + 2 flights; Almaty – Kyzylorda + 2 flights; Astana – Shymkent + 2 flights; Astana – Turkestan + 2 flights; Almaty – Kostanay + 1 flight; Almaty – Semey + 1 flight; Almaty – Pavlodar + 1 flight; Almaty – Uralsk + 1 flight; Astana – Kyzylorda + 1 flight; Astana – Aktau + 1 flight; Astana – Ust-Kamenogorsk + 1 flight.

In addition, from June 4, flights will be available on the route Karaganda – Istanbul (2 flights per week).

SCAT airline has added 32 flights: Astana – Almaty + 16 flights; Astana – Shymkent + 8 flights; Almaty – Shymkent + 8 flights; There will also be new routes on the following: Shymkent – Cairo (from May 29, 2 flights per week), Shymkent – Xi'an (from May 28, 2 flights per week), Shymkent – Budapest (from May 27, 2 flights per week).



Qazaq Air airline will launch flights on the route Astana – Samarkand (2 flights per week) starting from May 1. Besides, work is underway to increase the number of flights on domestic routes such as Astana - Almaty, Astana - Shymkent, and Astana - Turkestan in pre-holiday and holiday periods.

Airline tickets can be purchased on the official websites of the airlines.