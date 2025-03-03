Azerneftyag set to relocate from megapolis by 2030 - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The oil refinery in Baku is undergoing refurbishment, and two possible relocation scenarios are being considered, said Elshan Hajizadeh,Head of the Industrial and Energy Department of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

Speaking during a public discussion on "Energy Efficiency: Results and Expectations" at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology, Hajizadeh noted that this 70-year-old refinery has already begun producing "Euro-5" standard diesel fuel and gasoline.

"From 2025 onwards, the refinery will enter the second phase of its reconstruction. Discussions are ongoing regarding whether the facility will be relocated or continue its development in the second phase. Both scenarios are being considered, and we expect to have more information this year. If we are to build a new refinery, it is expected to be completed by 2030-2031. At the same time, the modernization process will continue," he explained.

"There is another connected plant—Azerneftyag, which is around 130 years old. Azerneftyag will be relocated under both scenarios. Despite the ongoing modernization, it will be relocated by 2030. Around 30 percent of the production happens at the 'Azerneftyag' section. The relocation can only happen once the modernization is complete," the department head concluded.

