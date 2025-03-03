Uzbekistan, Afghanistan set sights on increased trade volume

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov with Afghan Trade Minister Nooruddin Azizi.

The sides discussed strengthening economic ties in key sectors such as agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and mining.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan reached $153.7 million in January 2025. This is 231 percent more compared to the same period last year ($46.3 million in January 2024).

Afghanistan gained ground in the upper echelon of Uzbekistan's trade partners, ranking among the top ten largest trade players in bilateral trade volume.