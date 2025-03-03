First group of IDPs resettle in Hasanriz village of Azerbaijan's Aghdara district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Following the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's instructions as part of the country's large-scale return to its liberated territories, the first group of former displaced persons has been relocated to the restored Hasanriz village in Aghdara district, Trend reports.

Restored Hasanriz village is now prepared to welcome its residents, with the first families to resettle being those who had been temporarily accommodated in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country.

Initially, 25 families, comprising 91 individuals, were relocated to the village. The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support.

The families thanked the courageous Azerbaijani army and the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated their homeland from occupation. In honoring the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, the returnees sent their deepest respects and wished strength and patience to their families.

To date, around 40,000 people are residing in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, alongside those who were resettled, working on various ongoing projects and fulfilling official duties in local branches of state institutions. These individuals are contributing to the restoration of health, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors.

