Iran digs into unfreezing assets blocked in other countries - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to unfreeze its funds blocked in Qatar and Iraq, said the country's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei explained that the restrictions on Iran's foreign currency reserves are a result of the US sanctions.

Baghaei stated that Iran's Foreign Ministry, with the cooperation of the Central Bank and economic entities, has sought to resolve the issue in coordination with other countries and is keeping the issue on the agenda.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018 due to the country's nuclear program. Over the past period, sanctions have targeted Iran's oil exports, over 700 banks, companies, and individuals, leading to the freezing of Iran's assets in several countries.

