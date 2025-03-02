Uzbekistan’s consolidated budget expenditures rise in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 2. Uzbekistan’s consolidated budget expenditures for 2024 have jumped to a whopping 433.6 trillion soums ($33.3 billion), making quite a splash in the financial pond.

According to the data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, this indicator has increased by 3.3 percent from 381 trillion soums ($29.3 billion) in 2023.

The majority of spending, totaling 310.9 trillion soums ($23.9 billion) in 2024, came from the state budget, with additional contributions from joint operations, extrabudgetary funds, and external borrowings. This growth shines a light on the government’s continued commitment to pouring resources into public services and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's consolidated budget revenues for 2024 reached 385.8 trillion soums ($29.7 billion). This figure marks a 5 percent increase compared to 321.9 trillion soums ($24.7 billion) in 2023.

Furthermore, the revenue growth is mirrored by a rise in state budget allocations, with joint operations contributing 32.4 trillion soums ($2.4 billion) in 2023 and 40.8 trillion soums ($3.1 billion) in 2024.