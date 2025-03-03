Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 3

Iran Materials 3 March 2025 10:02 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies increased compared to March 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 576,127 rials, and one euro is 597,525 rials, while on March 2, one euro was 594,808 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 3

Rial on March 2

1 US dollar

USD

576,127

573,167

1 British pound

GBP

724,697

720,814

1 Swiss franc

CHF

637,769

634,628

1 Swedish króna

SEK

53,560

53,226

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,153

50,925

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,154

79,739

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,586

6,552

1 UAE dirham

AED

156,876

156,070

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,863,570

1,851,911

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,074

205,019

100 Japanese yens

JPY

382,418

380,573

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,068

73,685

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,496,453

1,488,745

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

398,385

396,269

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

322,576

320,955

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,826

30,673

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,811

15,748

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,440

6,410

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,277

157,463

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,969

43,744

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

357,616

355,844

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,634

152,845

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,532,253

1,524,380

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

426,382

424,177

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

472,589

470,220

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,520

19,420

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,455

409,317

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,957

117,311

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,108

78,702

100 Thai baht

THB

1,683,394

1,675,018

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

129,199

128,443

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

394,109

392,088

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

812,591

808,416

1 euro

EUR

597,525

594,808

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,641

115,076

1 Georgian lari

GEL

206,468

205,407

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,809

34,587

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,838

7,785

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,882

175,013

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,898

337,157

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

993,975

988,818

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,756

52,568

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,608

163,754

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,946

8,900

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 727,784 rials and $1 costs 701,722 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 707,962 rials, and the price of $1 totals 682,609 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 923,000–926,000 rials, while one euro is about 958,000–961,000 rials.

