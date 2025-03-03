Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies increased compared to March 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 576,127 rials, and one euro is 597,525 rials, while on March 2, one euro was 594,808 rials.

Currency Rial on March 3 Rial on March 2 1 US dollar USD 576,127 573,167 1 British pound GBP 724,697 720,814 1 Swiss franc CHF 637,769 634,628 1 Swedish króna SEK 53,560 53,226 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,153 50,925 1 Danish krone DKK 80,154 79,739 1 Indian rupee INR 6,586 6,552 1 UAE dirham AED 156,876 156,070 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,863,570 1,851,911 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,074 205,019 100 Japanese yens JPY 382,418 380,573 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,068 73,685 1 Omani rial OMR 1,496,453 1,488,745 1 Canadian dollar CAD 398,385 396,269 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 322,576 320,955 1 South African rand ZAR 30,826 30,673 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,811 15,748 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,440 6,410 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,277 157,463 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,969 43,744 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 357,616 355,844 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,634 152,845 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,532,253 1,524,380 1 Singapore dollar SGD 426,382 424,177 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 472,589 470,220 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,520 19,420 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,455 409,317 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,957 117,311 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,108 78,702 100 Thai baht THB 1,683,394 1,675,018 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 129,199 128,443 1,000 South Korean won KRW 394,109 392,088 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 812,591 808,416 1 euro EUR 597,525 594,808 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,641 115,076 1 Georgian lari GEL 206,468 205,407 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,809 34,587 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,838 7,785 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,882 175,013 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,898 337,157 100 Philippine pesos PHP 993,975 988,818 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,756 52,568 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,608 163,754 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,946 8,900

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 727,784 rials and $1 costs 701,722 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.