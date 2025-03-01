Turkmenistan, UN explore new avenues for joint co-op in 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. The Chairperson of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, met with the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Rabab Fatima, on February 28, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the long-standing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN, as well as its specialized agencies.

Meanwhile, Dunyagozel Gulmanova briefed the guest on Turkmenistan's key internal and foreign policy directions, the work of the national Parliament in cooperation with the UN and other international organizations to improve legislation, and the implementation of joint projects.

The special attention was drawn to the preparations for the UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, which will be held in Turkmenistan later this year. A Parliamentary Forum is also planned to be held within the framework of the conference.

Moreover, the sides discussed organizational issues related to joint events within the framework of 2025, which has been declared the "International Year of Peace and Trust" by the UN General Assembly at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

In conclusion, the meeting highlighted the importance of ongoing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, covering key areas such as legislative improvements and preparations for significant international events. Additionally, trade between Turkmenistan and the European Union surpassed 1.5 billion euros in 2023, marking an 84 percent increase compared to 2022, reflecting the growing economic ties between the parties.