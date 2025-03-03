UN reaffirms commitment to partnership with Azerbaijan on development goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The UN in Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government to support the country’s development priorities, Trend reports.

"33 years ago, on March 2, 1992, Azerbaijan joined the UN. Since then, Azerbaijan has been an active contributor to multilateral efforts. The UN in Azerbaijan remains committed to working with the government to support the country’s development priorities. Strong collaboration is key to sustainable development," the organization's post on X reads.