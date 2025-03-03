Azerbaijan's interaction with number of UN structures to be carried out at level of their head offices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan revised its cooperation priorities with the UN in accordance with emerging realities on the ground and utilizing UN resources more efficiently. The existing cooperation modalities with some UN institutions will be transformed to project-based cooperation mechanism based on national priorities, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting with the Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia of the United Nations Development Coordination Office, Gwi-Eop Son, Trend reports.

Against the backdrop of the transformation of Azerbaijan from a state receiving assistance to a country contributing to the global agenda, it was emphasized that in accordance with the demands of the time, cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the UN Environment Programme, the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and other relevant UN agencies is a priority, and further cooperation with some other UN agencies will continue on the basis of this model, working directly with their headquarters.