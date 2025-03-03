Islamic countries should have veto power in UN Security Council - Turkish President

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The time has come to adapt global decision-making mechanisms to changing conditions in the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an iftar with ambassadors, Trend reports.

According to him, Muslims, who make up a quarter of the world's population, must be adequately represented in decision-making processes.

"The presence of at least one Islamic country with the right of veto in the UN Security Council is no longer a requirement, but a necessity," the president emphasized.

"We see that instead of distributing power fairly among the five permanent members, they concentrate it in their hands, trying to solve problems in this way. But it is worth remembering: the longer they resist the wave of change, the greater the scale of our problems becomes," Erdogan noted.