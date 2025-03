BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. US President Donald Trump said a deal between Washington and Kiev on Ukrainian minerals remains possible, Donald Trump told reporters at the White House, Trend reports.

"No, I don't think so," Trump responded when asked whether he thought "the deal is dead." "I think it's a great deal for us <...>," he added.

Trump said he plans to address the issue in his speech to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on March 4.