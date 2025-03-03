Registration for Baku Marathon-2025 kicks off!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Baku Marathon 2025 will take place on May 4, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

Since 2016, the Baku Marathon has been held under the motto “Defeat the Wind,” aiming to support sports development and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Registration for the marathon will be open from March 4 to April 25. Participants aged 18 and older can register during this period at designated registration points in Baku shopping centers (28 Mall, Gənclik Mall, Dəniz Mall) or online at www.marathon.az.

To register, participants must complete a form, provide a copy of their ID (students must also submit a copy of their student ID), and pay the required participation fee.

The individual registration fee is 20 AZN. Corporate participants (minimum of five people from the same organization) can apply by emailing [email protected]. The registration fee for corporate participants is 100 AZN per person. Students are exempt from the registration fee, as their participation is covered by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The marathon will start and finish at State Flag Square, covering a 21 km route that runs along Primorsky Boulevard and through central streets and avenues of Baku:

State Flag Square – Seaside Boulevard – Baku International Sea Port – Neftchilar Avenue – White City Boulevard – Khagani Rustamov Street – White City Boulevard – 8 November Avenue – Yusif Safarov Street – Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street – Neftchilar Avenue – Baku Funicular – Bayil Circle – Bibi-Heybat Road – State Flag Square.

For the latest updates on the Baku Marathon 2025, including training sessions and other news, follow the event’s official social media pages or visit www.marathon.az.

For further inquiries, please call (012) 310 13 31.