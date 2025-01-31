Azerbaijan keen to support successful SDG implementation in next years - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan is ready to deepen cooperation with partners and provide all-round support in successful implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be defined for the coming years, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalcin Rafiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an event on “High-level strategic prioritization” held in Baku within the framework of the UN-Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework Document on Sustainable Development (2026-2030).

“Azerbaijan is ready to deepen cooperation with partners and provide full support for the successful implementation of the goals to be defined for the coming years. We hope that the new framework document will be prepared taking into account both the existing realities and Azerbaijan's development indicators over the past five years, its current international positions, as well as the expectations of the state and the government. The UN, by becoming part of Azerbaijan's cooperation framework for sustainable development, aims to achieve concrete results in expanding the green economy and ensuring social inclusiveness,” he said.

