Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to French minister's remarks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. We regret that on 29 January 2025, at the Senate discussions, Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, once again attempted to disseminate allegations about the so-called interference of Azerbaijan in overseas territories of France, said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

In an official statement, Hajizada addressed the French minister’s allegations, noting that Barrot's comments were an overt attempt to cover up France’s inaction vis-a-vis demands of the indigenous population of New Caledonia.

"It was France that has always interfered in regional affairs and tried to undermine the process led by Azerbaijan to restore peace and stability.

The Baku Initiative Group, being an NGO, aims to bring into publicity France’s colonial policies and problems in overseas territories. Efforts to denigrate the work of such groups undermine the process of decolonization.

Instead of ending the policy of repressions against the indigenous population of New Caledonia, where as a result of the use of force at least 14 people died and many were injured only last year, blackmailing against Azerbaijan demonstrates how futile France’s foreign policy strategy is," the statement said.

The MFA also dismissed France’s attempts to use its role and resources in multiple international organizations to put pressure on international NGO advocates aiming at propagating against neo-colonial policies as pointless and will not yield results.

"We resolutely reject and condemn the anti-Azerbaijani claims of the French Foreign Minister," the statement concluded.