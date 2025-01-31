Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan boosting humanitarian, development assistance to other nations - UN official

Politics Materials 31 January 2025 10:14 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan is boosting humanitarian and development assistance to other states, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during an event on "High-Level Strategic Prioritization" held in Baku as part of the Framework Document on cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan on sustainable development (2026–2030).

“I would like to note Azerbaijan’s commitment to a multilateral approach to international relations. As a country with an upper-middle income level, Azerbaijan is increasingly providing humanitarian and development assistance to other states, including through the UN system,” Andreeva added.

