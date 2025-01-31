Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss taking their relationship to next level

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 31. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan put their heads together to explore ways to strengthen their ties, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliyev.

Both parties noted that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries, based on ties of friendship and good neighborliness, is developing rapidly, and significant joint projects are being implemented.

Furthermore, talks were held to ensure that the agreements struck in trade and economic cooperation, transport and logistics, energy, industrial collaboration, agriculture, cultural and humanitarian fields, and other areas are put into action without a hitch.

Note that trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reached $846.4 million in 2024. This is 14.4 percent less compared to the same period last year ($968.3 million in 2023).

Kyrgyzstan has secured a position within the upper echelon of Uzbekistan's trading partners, ranking among the top 20 entities in terms of bilateral commerce.

