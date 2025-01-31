Azerbaijani-French relations change after 2020 - Cote d'Azur University professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijani-French relations have changed after 2020, Professor of Public Law at the University of the Côte d'Azur Christian Vallard said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference on “France and Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict” today.

"France was one of the few countries that recognized Azerbaijan almost immediately after it gained independence, which soon led to the opening of an embassy in Azerbaijan and the beginning of expanding bilateral relations.

Undoubtedly, France sought to play a mediating role in resolving the conflict and achieving a lasting peace between the two countries, maintaining a stance of neutrality. Despite recent events, France has historically tried to preserve neutrality, uphold international law, and develop bilateral relations in the economic and cultural spheres," he noted.

The professor pointed out that the situation changed in 2020 when Azerbaijan restored control over its territories. This triggered a sharp reaction from France, leading to the adoption of numerous decisions and resolutions.

He pointed out that the Armenian community in France wields considerable power.

"For example, in Marseille, where I live, the Armenian diaspora even exceeds the number of local French residents," Vallard added.

