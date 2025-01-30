Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Pakistan in talks for strategic transport collaboration

Economy Materials 30 January 2025 19:24 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transportation, Rashad Nabiyev, met with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Privatization, Investment Council, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on potential cooperation between the two countries in the transportation sector.

Both sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's participation in infrastructure projects in Pakistan's road and transportation sector.

