Azerbaijan completes training camps with servicemen (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Under the training plan for 2025, the training session involving a group of reservists called from the reserve within the framework of joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription ended, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A closing ceremony was held to mark the end of the training session.

The session commenced with commemorating the bright memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers highlighted that both theoretical and practical training were conducted in various areas, including drill, tactics, military medicine, and specialty, to enhance the combat capabilities of military personnel. Following the plan of the session, the reservists were taught the tactical and technical characteristics of modern weapons and equipment in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the rules for their proper use and combat application methods.

Furthermore, the moral and psychological condition of the reservists was assessed, and educational discussions were conducted with them, emphasizing the importance of loyalty to national and spiritual values, statehood, and patriotism

It was noted that the goals set during the training session were accomplished.

To wrap things up, a cohort of reservists who exhibited outstanding performance throughout the training session received honorary certificates.