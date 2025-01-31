International Olympic Committee reacts to Azerbaijani NOC's appeal on low-quality medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will provide the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan with additional information on the order of medal renewal following the relevant proceedings, Trend reports.

It was observed that the medals awarded to five Azerbaijani athletes who competed and secured victories in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris were of inferior quality. The pleas of these athletes were investigated by the National Olympic Committee, resulting in the dispatch of an official letter to the IOC.

The International Olympic Committee, in turn, asked to send the details of the medal-winning athletes as well as photographs of the medals in question. The IOC will provide the National Olympic Committee with additional information on the medal renewal procedure following the relevant proceedings.

Moreover, it is noted that apart from the medals of Olympic judo champion Hidayat Heydarov and bronze medalist in freestyle wrestling Magomedkhan Magomedov, there were significant changes in terms of the quality of medals of five other athletes. These are the gold medals of Olympic judo champion Zelym Kotsoiev, silver medals of taekwondo Gashim Magomedov and boxer Alfonso Dominguez, bronze medals of Greco-Roman wrestler Khasrat Jafarov, and freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili.

To recall, the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games assembled approximately 10,714 athletes representing 206 nations. The Azerbaijani contingent comprised 48 competitors across 15 disciplines. The national squad clinched a total of seven medals, comprising two golds, two silvers, and three bronzes. The nation secured the 30th spot in the comprehensive medal standings.

