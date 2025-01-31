Azerbaijan moves steadily towards becoming top regional transit nation - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. In recent years, diversification and increasing the security of international trade routes have occupied an important place in world politics, and in this context, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) has become one of the key elements of regional and international cooperation, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, playing a central role in this route, are taking significant steps in the field of transportation and logistics.

“The Middle Corridor is an alternative trade route that starts in China and passes through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye to Europe. It allows the diversification of trade ties between Asia and Europe, accelerates cargo transportation, and expands logistics opportunities.

In particular, interest in the Middle Corridor has increased significantly against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Western sanctions against Russia have weakened the functionality of the Northern Corridor (the main transit route through Russia). Therefore, the Middle Corridor has become a more attractive route for China, Central Asian countries, and Europe,” he said.

According to the political scientist, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have an important strategic position in the development of the Middle Corridor.

“Both countries are making serious investments to strengthen the transit route.

In this context, the Azerbaijani side is expanding the Baku International Sea Trade Port and improving railroads and highways. In addition, the country is introducing new logistics solutions to increase cargo transportation across the Caspian Sea. Kazakhstan, in turn, is strengthening the country's role in the Middle Corridor by modernizing the ports of Aktau and Kuryk and establishing new transport corridors. Both countries deepen cooperation in the field of transport and logistics and implement various international projects to improve the competitiveness of the corridor,” Garayev noted.

Referring to the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTC) railroad, the political scientist emphasized that BTC is one of the main pillars of the Middle Corridor.

“The rail line, commissioned in 2017, provides direct access to Europe via Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The railroad significantly reduces freight transportation time, strengthens trade ties between the Caspian region and Europe, and contributes to the Middle Corridor being one of the main routes in the global transportation network. New projects are being implemented from 2022 to increase the freight transport capacity of the BTC and further modernize the infrastructure.

The European Union refused to financially support the construction of this strategic route when the BTC project began, although the project could have strengthened Europe's direct rail connection to Asia and given a new impetus to trade in the region. Consequently, Azerbaijan opted to complete the project using its own funds. In addition, Azerbaijan provided Georgia with a loan for the construction of a section of the BTC line running through its territory. This step once again proved that Azerbaijan not only ensures its interests but also supports economic cooperation in the region,” the political scientist emphasized.

Garayev pointed out that the Middle Corridor has an important geostrategic and economic significance for both China and Europe.

“Beijing views the Middle Corridor as an important alternative route under the One Belt, One Road initiative. This corridor opens up new trade opportunities and facilitates China's access to European markets. At the same time, the European Union wants to strengthen trade relations with China and diversify supply chains. The Middle Corridor is strategically important for Europe in this respect, as it provides a safer and shorter route,” he said.

The political scientist also added that in general, if we look at Azerbaijan's role in the transportation sphere in the region, Azerbaijan has made significant progress in the transport and logistics sphere in recent years and has become the main transportation hub in the region.

“For instance, the Baku International Sea Trade Port has become the largest cargo transportation center on the Caspian Sea, the Alat Free Economic Zone (Alat FEZ) is emerging as a logistics center in the Middle Corridor, and sea, rail, and road roads within the Trans-Caspian route are becoming increasingly efficient.

All these factors further strengthen Azerbaijan's international role in transportation and logistics. Azerbaijan is confidently moving towards becoming the main transit country in the region,” he stressed.

