Conference in Azerbaijan's Baku views France's poise on Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. An international conference on the topic "France and the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict" has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The event will feature speeches by Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev, Professor of Public Law at the University of the French Riviera Christian Vallard, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev, founder and editor-in-chief of the French news portal "Musulmans en France", editor-in-chief of the Paris-based "La Gazette du Caucase" online newspaper Jean-Michel Brun, and others.

Addressing the event participants, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev pointed out that France has consistently been a contentious player in its dealings with Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has consistently aimed to build positive ties with France. "Our country has cooperated with French companies in energy and other sectors. This crisis was caused by France's actions. Certainly, the Armenian Diaspora in France played a certain role in this, but the situation is not confined to this," he added.

