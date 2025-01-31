Uzbekistan Airways to frequent flights to Italy

Commencing in April 2025, the airline will enhance its operational cadence to Milan, offering thrice-weekly service on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.



Additionally, starting March 30, Uzbekistan Airways is set to initiate seasonal flights to Rome, with operations scheduled for Sundays.

The airline currently operates regular flights to Milan on Fridays.

JSC Uzbekistan Airways, functioning as Uzbekistan Airways, serves as the national airline of Uzbekistan, with its base of operations in Tashkent. The airline commenced operations on 28 January 1992, subsequently assuming control of the Uzbekistan segment of Russia's Aeroflot on 31 May 1992. Since its inception, Uzbekistan Airways has strategically directed its passenger operations towards Western Europe and various global destinations. The majority of international flights are routed through Tashkent, though there are also international services available to various other cities in Uzbekistan. The carrier operates independently and is not affiliated with any partnerships or airline alliances.

