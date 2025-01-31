Azerbaijan plots to increase private sector's share in nation's GDP by 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. By 2026, the share of the private sector in Azerbaijan's GDP is planned to increase to 88 percent, said Head of the Sustainable Development and Social Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy Huseyn Huseynov, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an event on “High-level Strategic Prioritization” held in Baku within the framework of the UN-Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework Document on Sustainable Development (for 2026-2030).

“The social strategy for 2022-2026 sets targets to increase the share of the private sector in GDP to 88 percent by 2026, non-oil exports by 1.8 times, non-oil GDP by 1.3 times, and overall GDP growth by 1.2 times. On average, the GDP growth rate is planned to be kept within 3-4 percent until 2026,” he noted.

Huseynov pointed out that the key focuses of social policy are to boost the private sector's role in job creation and increase the number of employed individuals, enhance women's access to economic opportunities, assess the extent of informal employment, and bridge the gap in living standards between urban and rural areas within the private sector.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel