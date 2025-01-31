Azerbaijan's economy ministry details key elements of new framework document with UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. It is necessary to ensure compliance of key priorities proposed by the government in the “National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development: Azerbaijan 2030” with the new framework document, Head of the Sustainable Development and Social Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Huseyn Huseynov told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the statement on the sidelines of an event on “High-level Strategic Prioritization” held in Baku within the framework of the Framework Document on Cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan on Sustainable Development (for 2026-2030).

“The relationship between the UN and Azerbaijan is based on framework documents covering five-year periods. The current framework document covers 2021-2025, and this year is the final year of its implementation. Numerous projects in the economic, environmental, and social spheres have been implemented within the framework of this document and their implementation is being finalized this year.

The primary objective of today's workshop is to prepare a new framework document that will cover the period 2026-2030 and replace the current one. The key objective of the workshop is to align the national priorities with the projects to be implemented by the UN under the new document to be developed in 2025.

In the next stage, it is necessary to ensure alignment of key priorities proposed by the government in the “National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development: Azerbaijan 2030," as well as to incorporate the main directions of the first state program of the “Great Return” into the new framework document.

Moreover, national goals, priorities, and indicators adopted within the framework of international initiatives, in particular initiatives on sustainable development goals, should be integrated into the document. Also, an important aspect is the promotion of sustainable financing and support for relevant projects in the new framework document,” he said.

