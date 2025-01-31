New flights to connect Tajikistan and Iran

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 31. New flights between Tajikistan and Iran will soon be available, Trend reports via the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan.

A seasonal air route will be launched between Dushanbe and the Iranian island of Kish, operated by Iranian Caspian Airlines. The Dushanbe-Kish-Dushanbe flights will operate seasonally, running from spring to summer.

Moreover, in March, Tajikistan's Somon Air will increase the number of flights on the Dushanbe-Tehran-Dushanbe route. The airline will operate flights twice a week—on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Starting from February 3, 2025, both Tajik and Iranian citizens will be allowed to travel between Tajikistan and Iran without a visa and can stay in each country for up to 30 days within a 90-day period.

Caspian Airlines, which is based at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, was founded in 1993.