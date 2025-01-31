Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss cooperation in number of areas

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. On January 31, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Federal Minister for Privatization, Investment and Communications of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Abdul Alim Khan, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Satisfaction with the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani friendly and fraternal relations in all spheres was expressed at the meeting.

It was noted that as a result of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, which took place last year, interstate relations entered a qualitatively new stage.

The prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani strategic partnership relations in the field of economics, trade, investment and other areas of mutual interest were discussed during the conversation.