Azerbaijan's Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative set for COP30 spotlight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The results of Azerbaijan's Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers (one of the 14 global initiatives for COP29) are planned to be presented at COP30 in Brazil, said Leyla Jabbarli, Deputy Chairperson of the Agricultural Credit and Development Agency of Azerbaijan,Trend reports.

Speaking at an event on "High-Level Strategic Prioritization" in Baku as part of the Framework Document on Cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan on Sustainable Development (2026-2030), Jabbarli highlighted the role of the Baku Harmony initiative.

"The initiative for farmers was officially unveiled at COP29 and has since proven to be highly successful. We are now focused on implementing every necessary measure to achieve the harmony goals, with plans to showcase the impressive results at COP30," she said.

To note, within COP29, the Harmoniya Initiative functioned as an aggregator, uniting various projects, coalitions, networks, and partnerships to empower farmers, villages, and rural communities. A site was launched to elucidate the landscape of programs, share experiences, find synergies and gaps, and promote collaborative initiatives focused on the agriculture, food, and water nexus. The Harmoniya Initiative emphasized evidence-based knowledge and adhered to scientific best practices, specifically targeting technologies that promote resilient and sustainable agriculture. The effort concentrated on transforming agricultural systems and improving climate policy, aiming to establish a conducive environment for execution while acknowledging the diversity and complexity of agricultural systems.

