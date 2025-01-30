President Ilham Aliyev approves state program to enhance transportation infrastructure in Baku and adjacent areas for 2025-2030

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan has approved the State Program for improving transport infrastructure in Baku and its adjacent areas for 2025-2030, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the decree regarding the initiative.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with coordinating and overseeing the implementation of the measures outlined in the State Program. The Cabinet is also required to inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on an annual basis about the progress of these measures and address any other issues arising from the document.

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications will monitor and evaluate the execution of the measures outlined in the State Program based on the Cabinet's request.

To finance the initiatives in the State Program, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy must take annual actions to allocate the necessary funds as part of Azerbaijan’s state budget and government investment programs.