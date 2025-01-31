Azerbaijan proposes to include new directions in Framework Document with UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has proposed including new areas in the new Framework Document between Azerbaijan and the UN, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an event on "High-Level Strategic Prioritization" held in Baku as part of the Framework Document on cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan on sustainable development (2026–2030).

"We propose including the following key areas in the new Framework Document: the implementation of climate initiatives announced during COP29, sustainable development projects for the reintegration of liberated territories, inclusion of the 18th SDG (demining), strengthening security measures, economic diversification, expanding exports and developing innovations, and enhancing cooperation in the digital economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution," he explained.

