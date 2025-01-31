Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 31 January 2025 15:49 (UTC +04:00)
New framework document with Azerbaijan poised for dev't in full coordination with government - UN rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. A new framework document between the United Nations (UN) and Azerbaijan for 2026-2030 will be developed in full coordination and consultation with the government, said Fioralba Caku Shkodra, a specialist in sustainable development at the UN’s (DCO) Regional Development Coordination Office, at the event "High-Level Strategic Prioritization" in Baku as part of the Framework Document on Cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan on Sustainable Development (2026-2030), Trend reports.

"The goal of this document is to support the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda until 2030. It is a crucial tool for planning and implementing UN development activities in each country. The implementation of the Framework Document on Sustainable Development Cooperation between the UN and the Government of Azerbaijan for 2021-2025 has yielded successful results. It is important to note that the government of Azerbaijan demonstrates a strong commitment to cooperation," Shkodra said.

