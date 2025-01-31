UN focuses to ensure green, sustainable future for all Azerbaijani people - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The United Nations focuses on ensuring a green and sustainable future for all Azerbaijani residents, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during an event on "High-Level Strategic Prioritization" held in Baku as part of the Framework Document on cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan on sustainable development (2026–2030).

"We look forward to determining how best to support national efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals—all 18, including the 17 global goals and the national goal related to demining," she explained.

She stated that today's meeting will focus on pinpointing essential economic priority areas.

"We'll continue our work along the same lines. Under the current cooperation agreement, we have four strategic priorities: inclusive economic growth, strengthening institutions, combating climate change, and empowering women and girls. We will follow these same directions," Andreeva noted.

She also emphasized that continued cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy and climate initiatives remains a focus for the UN.

"Currently, we are discussing how best to implement initiatives related to COP29 and the president's programs and adapt them to the Azerbaijani context.

These include the development of renewable energy sources, regional partnerships, as well as new nationally determined contributions and the implementation of a comprehensive 'green' economic plan, which will become part of our new framework cooperation agreement," Andreeva concluded.

