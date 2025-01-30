Azerbaijan's CEC reviews appeals regarding municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Appeals submitted to Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) in connection with the municipal election have been reviewed at a Commission's regular meeting, Trend reports.

At the start of the meeting, CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova briefed the members on the agenda. Following that, the commission reviewed appeals related to the Jalilabad rural electoral district No. 72 and the Shaki rural electoral district No. 115.

Based on the CEC's decision, the appeals have been forwarded to the relevant district election commissions for further consideration in line with the requirements of the Election Code.

To note, voting in the municipal election in Azerbaijan closed at 7:00 (GMT+4) on January 29. By that time, 1,874,810 voters had cast their ballots, with a voter turnout of 31.45 percent.