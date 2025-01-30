Kazakhstan plans to increase exports to Kyrgyzstan with over hundred product categories

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 30. Kazakhstan is ready to increase its exports to Kyrgyzstan across over 175 product categories worth more than $203 million, Trend reports via the country's government.

This was revealed following a meeting between Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektanov, and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The expanded export categories include products from the petrochemical, food, metallurgy, machinery, and pharmaceutical industries; construction materials; and other goods.

Additionally, it was noted that the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries reached $1.6 billion over the first eleven months of 2024. Maintaining this positive trend and improving trade structure through an expanded range of products is a key focus for future development.

The agricultural sector accounts for approximately 20 percent of mutual trade. As part of the implementation of the roadmap to increase agricultural product exports, trade in the agro-industrial complex has grown by 5.5 percent, reaching $313.6 million. Kazakhstan's grain exports to Kyrgyzstan totaled 40,400 tons, while flour exports amounted to 53.2 tons.